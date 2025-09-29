Left Menu

Fire Exposes Flaws in South Korea's Digital Infrastructure

A fire at a South Korean data center caused massive disruptions to public services, exposing the vulnerabilities in the country's digital infrastructure. Although some services were quickly restored, authorities and experts criticize the lack of robust contingency plans for such critical systems. Investigation into the battery-related fire is ongoing.

A fire at a South Korean data center left hundreds of public services offline, highlighting vulnerabilities in the nation's digital infrastructure. The blaze, which occurred during maintenance at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon, affected 647 systems, with only 62 restored so far.

President Lee Jae Myung apologized for the disruption and noted the government's inadequate backup measures. Organizations impacted include Korea Customs and the National Police Agency. Officials have yet to provide a timeline for restoring services fully, though Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung cited ongoing progress.

Experts criticized the government's lack of contingency planning for tech disruptions. Suspecting a battery explosion, investigators noted LG Energy Solution's involvement. The government urged citizens to prepare for further disruptions as recovery work continues.

