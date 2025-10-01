Left Menu

The Hartford Unveils New Technology Hub in Hyderabad

The Hartford has launched a new Technology Center in Hyderabad, India, marking a significant step in the company's digital transformation strategy. This expansion aims to boost AI capabilities and attract top talent, complementing its existing U.S. technology centers and reinforcing its commitment to innovation in the insurance industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Hartford, a prominent U.S.-based insurance company, has inaugurated its new Technology Center in Hyderabad, India. This move highlights the firm's dedication to enhancing its artificial intelligence capabilities and fostering digital innovation.

The cutting-edge center, located in Hyderabad's Financial District, will occupy the top two floors of the Kalyani Trident. It features dynamic collaboration spaces designed to energize teams and inspire creativity, as well as state-of-the-art workstations and training facilities for employee development.

Chief Information Officer Shekar Pannala emphasized the center's role in building a world-class workforce, while Chief Data, AI and Operations Officer Jeff Hawkins noted how advancements in AI and emerging technologies will elevate The Hartford's capabilities. The new facility is part of a broader strategy to accelerate global engineering capabilities and expand its innovation agenda.

