The Hartford Unveils New Technology Hub in Hyderabad

The Hartford, a prominent U.S.-based insurance company, has inaugurated its new Technology Center in Hyderabad, India. This move highlights the firm's dedication to enhancing its artificial intelligence capabilities and fostering digital innovation.

The cutting-edge center, located in Hyderabad's Financial District, will occupy the top two floors of the Kalyani Trident. It features dynamic collaboration spaces designed to energize teams and inspire creativity, as well as state-of-the-art workstations and training facilities for employee development.

Chief Information Officer Shekar Pannala emphasized the center's role in building a world-class workforce, while Chief Data, AI and Operations Officer Jeff Hawkins noted how advancements in AI and emerging technologies will elevate The Hartford's capabilities. The new facility is part of a broader strategy to accelerate global engineering capabilities and expand its innovation agenda.

