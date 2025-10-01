OpenAI's Stargate: A USD 500 Billion AI Infrastructure Revolution with Korea

OpenAI has teamed up with South Korean giants Samsung and SK to drive the Stargate project, a colossal USD 500 billion initiative focused on building AI infrastructure. The announcement follows a meeting between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul.

The collaboration, viewed by President Lee as a big boost for South Korea's semiconductor sector, commits Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to scale up their production of advanced chips. This move is part of OpenAI's strategy to meet the skyrocketing memory demands of its ambitious Stargate project.

Moreover, OpenAI is exploring the construction of an AI data center, "Stargate Korea," with SK Telecom, South Korea's leading wireless carrier. Additionally, Samsung affiliates will collaborate on data center technologies, with plans to innovate in floating data centers which offer notable benefits in land use and environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)