Left Menu

OpenAI's Stargate: A USD 500 Billion AI Infrastructure Revolution with Korea

OpenAI collaborates with South Korean firms, including Samsung and SK, to advance the Stargate project, a USD 500 billion initiative to build AI infrastructure. The partnerships aim to boost semiconductor production and explore innovative data center technologies. This move positions Korea as a key player in the AI industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:40 IST
OpenAI's Stargate: A USD 500 Billion AI Infrastructure Revolution with Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

OpenAI has teamed up with South Korean giants Samsung and SK to drive the Stargate project, a colossal USD 500 billion initiative focused on building AI infrastructure. The announcement follows a meeting between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul.

The collaboration, viewed by President Lee as a big boost for South Korea's semiconductor sector, commits Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to scale up their production of advanced chips. This move is part of OpenAI's strategy to meet the skyrocketing memory demands of its ambitious Stargate project.

Moreover, OpenAI is exploring the construction of an AI data center, "Stargate Korea," with SK Telecom, South Korea's leading wireless carrier. Additionally, Samsung affiliates will collaborate on data center technologies, with plans to innovate in floating data centers which offer notable benefits in land use and environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
3 alleged Hamas members arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Germany: officials say, reports AP.

3 alleged Hamas members arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jewish ...

 Global
2
BJP Pays Tribute to Veteran Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Guiding Light

BJP Pays Tribute to Veteran Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Guiding Light

 India
3
Supreme Court Keeps Lisa Cook at Federal Reserve

Supreme Court Keeps Lisa Cook at Federal Reserve

 United States
4
Thackeray Criticizes Modi Amidst Asia Cup Win Celebrations

Thackeray Criticizes Modi Amidst Asia Cup Win Celebrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025