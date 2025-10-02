Trailblazing Technology: Himachal Pradesh's Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication for Ration Delivery

In a groundbreaking move, Himachal Pradesh has achieved national acclaim for implementing Aadhaar-based face authentication technology in its ration delivery system. This pioneering step, recognized by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), marks the state as the first in the nation to utilize such advanced technology.

The accolade was delivered during the Aadhaar Day celebrations in Hyderabad, as part of the UIDAI's 'Samvad' programme. A spokesperson from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department highlighted that this achievement signifies a significant milestone in the technological advancement of the state's public distribution system.

This innovation, developed in collaboration with the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance and UIDAI, is designed to be cost-effective, user-friendly, and to bolster governance by achieving a higher success rate in authentication. It notably enhances the verification process for senior citizens, specially-abled individuals, and those in isolated regions who often face challenges with conventional fingerprint or OTP-based verification methods.