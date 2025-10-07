Predictive AI Innovator Intangles Secures $30 Million Funding Boost
Intangles, a predictive AI start-up specializing in vehicle technology, announced a $30 million funding round led by Avataar Venture Partners, with additional support from Baring India Private Equity and Cactus Partners. The Pune-based firm aims to expand globally, offering precise failure warnings to fleet owners using its digital twin technology.
Predictive AI start-up Intangles has secured $30 million in a funding round spearheaded by Avataar Venture Partners, as confirmed on Tuesday.
The investment sees follow-on contributions from Baring India Private Equity and Cactus Partners, reinforcing confidence in Intangles' innovative predictive AI platform.
With this fresh influx of capital, Intangles plans to boost the global deployment of its cutting-edge technology, which uniquely warns fleet owners of vehicle failures up to a month in advance.
