Predictive AI Innovator Intangles Secures $30 Million Funding Boost

Intangles, a predictive AI start-up specializing in vehicle technology, announced a $30 million funding round led by Avataar Venture Partners, with additional support from Baring India Private Equity and Cactus Partners. The Pune-based firm aims to expand globally, offering precise failure warnings to fleet owners using its digital twin technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Predictive AI start-up Intangles has secured $30 million in a funding round spearheaded by Avataar Venture Partners, as confirmed on Tuesday.

The investment sees follow-on contributions from Baring India Private Equity and Cactus Partners, reinforcing confidence in Intangles' innovative predictive AI platform.

With this fresh influx of capital, Intangles plans to boost the global deployment of its cutting-edge technology, which uniquely warns fleet owners of vehicle failures up to a month in advance.

