Predictive AI Innovator Intangles Secures $30 Million Funding Boost

Predictive AI start-up Intangles has secured $30 million in a funding round spearheaded by Avataar Venture Partners, as confirmed on Tuesday.

The investment sees follow-on contributions from Baring India Private Equity and Cactus Partners, reinforcing confidence in Intangles' innovative predictive AI platform.

With this fresh influx of capital, Intangles plans to boost the global deployment of its cutting-edge technology, which uniquely warns fleet owners of vehicle failures up to a month in advance.