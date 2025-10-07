EU Rushes to Approve Climate Targets Ahead of COP30
The European Union is set to approve new climate change targets by early November, aiming to finalize them before the COP30 summit in Brazil. The approval marks a last-minute effort to commit to agreed-upon goals ahead of discussions among global leaders.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union aims to finalize its updated climate change targets by early November, according to a spokesperson from Denmark's EU presidency. This comes as a last-minute push to settle targets before the upcoming COP30 summit.
EU leaders are to initially approve the goals at a forthcoming summit this month. This preparatory move will enable ministers to give formal assent in early November, ensuring European commitment is locked in before the substantive discussions begin in Brazil.
The COP30 climate summit is scheduled to start on November 6 in Brazil, and it is anticipated that these revisions will fortify Europe's position and influence during the summit's extensive dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil's Bold Move: Free Public Transport and Economic Shifts Under Lula
Brazilian National Sentenced for Illegal Entry into India
Global Leaders Call for Peace on Gaza Offensive's Second Anniversary
Lula and Trump's Diplomatic Push: A New Chapter in US-Brazil Relations
Turning the Page: Brazil and U.S. Signal New Era in Tariff Diplomacy