EU Rushes to Approve Climate Targets Ahead of COP30

The European Union is set to approve new climate change targets by early November, aiming to finalize them before the COP30 summit in Brazil. The approval marks a last-minute effort to commit to agreed-upon goals ahead of discussions among global leaders.

Updated: 07-10-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:54 IST
The European Union aims to finalize its updated climate change targets by early November, according to a spokesperson from Denmark's EU presidency. This comes as a last-minute push to settle targets before the upcoming COP30 summit.

EU leaders are to initially approve the goals at a forthcoming summit this month. This preparatory move will enable ministers to give formal assent in early November, ensuring European commitment is locked in before the substantive discussions begin in Brazil.

The COP30 climate summit is scheduled to start on November 6 in Brazil, and it is anticipated that these revisions will fortify Europe's position and influence during the summit's extensive dialogue.

