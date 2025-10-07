Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Vision: AI Sovereignty and Digital Evolution

Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, declared that the fintech company did not trigger India's 2016 demonetization and stressed that if it wielded such influence, it wouldn't face its current challenges.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Sharma underscored the importance of India's sovereignty in artificial intelligence and revealed plans to introduce AI-focused offerings.

Sharma remarked that despite regulatory scrutiny from the Reserve Bank and Sebi, Paytm continues to champion financial services. He shared concerns about India's reliance on foreign technology and praised China's self-reliance and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)