Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Vision: AI Sovereignty and Digital Evolution
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma clarified the fintech's non-involvement in the 2016 demonetization decision. At the Global Fintech Fest, he highlighted the need for AI sovereignty in India, criticized foreign reliance, and hinted at new AI-focused offerings under a different brand identity.
- Country:
- India
Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, declared that the fintech company did not trigger India's 2016 demonetization and stressed that if it wielded such influence, it wouldn't face its current challenges.
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Sharma underscored the importance of India's sovereignty in artificial intelligence and revealed plans to introduce AI-focused offerings.
Sharma remarked that despite regulatory scrutiny from the Reserve Bank and Sebi, Paytm continues to champion financial services. He shared concerns about India's reliance on foreign technology and praised China's self-reliance and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
