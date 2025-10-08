Anthropic Expands AI Influence with New India Office

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup supported by tech giants Alphabet and Amazon, announced plans to establish its inaugural office in India by next year. The move aims to capitalize on India's burgeoning demand for AI tools.

In recent developments, India has become the second-largest consumer market for Anthropic's large language model, Claude, which has gained a foothold against competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT by excelling in coding capabilities. Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is set to visit India to engage with public officials and corporate partners.

The new office, slated to open in Bengaluru in early 2026, will be Anthropic's second in the Asia Pacific after Tokyo. Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI, another major player, has also made strides in India, chartering a legal entity and planning an office in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)