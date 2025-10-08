Left Menu

Anthropic Expands AI Influence with New India Office

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, backed by Google and Amazon, will open its first office in India next year. The decision follows the company's success in India with its AI model, Claude. Located in Bengaluru, this office marks Anthropic's second base in the Asia Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 07:27 IST
Anthropic Expands AI Influence with New India Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup supported by tech giants Alphabet and Amazon, announced plans to establish its inaugural office in India by next year. The move aims to capitalize on India's burgeoning demand for AI tools.

In recent developments, India has become the second-largest consumer market for Anthropic's large language model, Claude, which has gained a foothold against competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT by excelling in coding capabilities. Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is set to visit India to engage with public officials and corporate partners.

The new office, slated to open in Bengaluru in early 2026, will be Anthropic's second in the Asia Pacific after Tokyo. Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI, another major player, has also made strides in India, chartering a legal entity and planning an office in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
3
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
4
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025