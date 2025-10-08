Left Menu

Omron Unveils New Automation Hub Accelerating India's Manufacturing Prowess

Omron inaugurates a new automation center in India, expanding its network of Automation Centers and POC labs. The center aims to boost India's manufacturing capabilities by offering automation solutions, technical training, and fostering collaboration. It also highlights the strengthening India-Japan partnership in technology and supply chain resilience.

Industrial automation giant Omron has announced the opening of its new automation center in India, enhancing its expansive global network of Automation Centers and Proof of Concept labs.

The facility, designed to support manufacturers across South India and the country, will particularly benefit micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The center aims to offer practical automation solutions, facilitate concept development, and provide technical training for manufacturers, machine builders, and system integrators.

The initiative signifies strengthening ties between India and Japan, focusing on technology collaboration and supply chain resilience. Omron executives emphasized the center's role in empowering local manufacturing to achieve global competitiveness through innovative automation.

