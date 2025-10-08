Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap in Satellite Communication

The government has allocated Rs 900 crore for a National Satcom Monitoring facility to protect India's data and spectrum assets. The Indian Satcom market, valued at USD 4.3 billion, is expected to triple by 2033. Licences have been issued to multiple satellite broadband providers awaiting spectrum allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:15 IST
The Indian government is investing Rs 900 crore to establish a National Satcom Monitoring facility aimed at safeguarding the nation's data resources and spectrum assets, according to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At the India Mobile Congress, Scindia announced that the Indian Satcom market, encompassing both telecommunications and broadcasting, was valued at nearly USD 4.3 billion last year and is projected to triple to USD 14.8 billion by 2033. This growth is not merely economic, but a vision come to life, he emphasized.

The government has granted licences to three private constellations—Eutelsat Oneweb, Jio SGS, and Elon Musk-led Starlink—for satellite broadband services in the country. However, these players are awaiting spectrum allocation. Scindia confidently assured that India will achieve the fastest satellite rollout globally, as it has done with 5G technology.

