Egypt Secures World Cup Spot with Dominant Win

Egypt has secured a place at the 2026 World Cup finals after a convincing 3-0 victory over Djibouti in Casablanca. This win not only granted them the top spot in Group A but also made them the third African nation to qualify for the massive sporting event.

With one game remaining in the qualifying rounds, Egypt's performance ensured a return to the global stage where they will join fellow North African teams, Morocco and Tunisia, in the competition to be held in North America.

This marks Egypt's fourth appearance at the World Cup finals, having previously competed on three occasions. Their qualification highlights the strong representation of North African countries in international football.

