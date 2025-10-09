Tech Meets Tradition: Google Powers LA28 Olympic Games

Google has been announced as the official cloud provider for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, marking a significant partnership that extends to Team USA and NBCUniversal's U.S. coverage. This collaboration was revealed by organizers on Wednesday, emphasizing the technological advancements expected from Google's involvement.

By leveraging Google's cloud infrastructure and AI tools like its Gemini model and new search features, the partnership aims to enhance the fan experience during NBCUniversal's extensive broadcasts and support the operations of LA28. Casey Wasserman, chairperson and president of LA28, mentioned that this collaboration is aimed at delivering a highly engaging and technologically advanced Games, with real-time information and venue navigation for attendees.

In addition, Google will join forces with NBCUniversal to make the Games more interactive and personal for viewers. The announcement follows a series of sponsorship declarations by LA28 this year, as they work towards reaching a sponsorship target between $800 million and $1 billion by 2025. Google's role as the fifth founding partner highlights its commitment to creating a cutting-edge experience for all involved in this historic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)