DHS Expands Smart Wall with $4.5 Billion Investment

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded $4.5 billion in construction contracts for a 230-mile barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Known as the Smart Wall, it integrates steel barriers with advanced technology. Waivers were issued to expedite construction despite potential legal obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The federal government has initiated a significant expansion of border protection by awarding a total of $4.5 billion in construction contracts. This move aims to add 230 miles to the current southwest U.S. border infrastructure, according to the Department of Homeland Security's statement released Friday.

Out of the ten awarded contracts, seven were granted to BCCG Joint Venture in September. The enhanced security measures, termed the Smart Wall, will incorporate a combination of steel barriers, patrol roads, lighting, cameras, and advanced detection technologies. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott emphasized the increased capabilities this will provide to agents.

In an effort to accelerate the project, DHS Secretary Kristin Noem issued waivers for construction in specific sectors in San Diego and New Mexico. These waivers are designed to streamline the process by bypassing certain legislative hurdles, although the specific reasons for these waivers remain unclear.

