Laying Foundations: Vizag's Journey to Becoming India's Global Digital Gateway

In a significant boost to India's digital infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the foundation for Sify Technologies' Rs 1,500 crore AI Edge Data Center in Visakhapatnam. This ambitious project includes an Open Cable Landing Station and is expected to transform the region's technological landscape.

Developed on 3.6 acres of government-allotted land, the 50-megawatt facility is set to enhance AI computing capacity and significantly strengthen subsea connectivity, positioning Vizag as a pivotal global digital gateway.

The project, expected to create over 1,000 jobs, will facilitate improved data exchange between India and Southeast Asian nations like Singapore and Thailand, marking a transformative step toward technological advancement in North Andhra.

(With inputs from agencies.)