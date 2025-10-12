Laying Foundations: Vizag's Journey to Becoming India's Global Digital Gateway
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh initiated Sify Technologies’ Rs 1,500 crore AI Edge Data Center in Vizag. This project aims to enhance digital infrastructure, create jobs, and boost connectivity with Southeast Asia, positioning Vizag as a key digital hub.
In a significant boost to India's digital infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the foundation for Sify Technologies' Rs 1,500 crore AI Edge Data Center in Visakhapatnam. This ambitious project includes an Open Cable Landing Station and is expected to transform the region's technological landscape.
Developed on 3.6 acres of government-allotted land, the 50-megawatt facility is set to enhance AI computing capacity and significantly strengthen subsea connectivity, positioning Vizag as a pivotal global digital gateway.
The project, expected to create over 1,000 jobs, will facilitate improved data exchange between India and Southeast Asian nations like Singapore and Thailand, marking a transformative step toward technological advancement in North Andhra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VergeCloud's First Year: Revolutionizing India's Digital Infrastructure
Tide's Major Investment Wave in India: Boosting Employment and Fintech Growth
Canada's Unexpected Job Surge in September: Navigating Through Unemployment Challenges
Sachin Pilot Slams BJP: Unemployment, Inflation, and Ideological Imposition
India Unveils Shram Shakti Niti 2025: A Vision for Inclusive Employment