Left Menu

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-10-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 03:37 IST
Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion
  • Country:
  • France

Gucci owner Kering has agreed to sell its beauty business to L'Oreal for 4 billion euros ($4.66 billion), the company said on Sunday, as new CEO Luca de Meo moves to tackle the luxury group's high debt and refocus on its core fashion business.

Under the deal, French beauty giant L'Oreal will acquire Kering's fragrance line Creed, as well as the rights to develop products under Kering's fashion labels Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga. ($1 = 0.8576 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global
2
Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

 India
3
WRAPUP 2-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to one-year low in test of long-term policy plans

WRAPUP 2-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to one-year low in test of long-term po...

 Global
4
GRAP Stage 2 curbs kick in as Delhi's air turns 'very poor'

GRAP Stage 2 curbs kick in as Delhi's air turns 'very poor'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025