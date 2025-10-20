Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-10-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 03:37 IST
- Country:
- France
Gucci owner Kering has agreed to sell its beauty business to L'Oreal for 4 billion euros ($4.66 billion), the company said on Sunday, as new CEO Luca de Meo moves to tackle the luxury group's high debt and refocus on its core fashion business.
Under the deal, French beauty giant L'Oreal will acquire Kering's fragrance line Creed, as well as the rights to develop products under Kering's fashion labels Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga. ($1 = 0.8576 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- L'Oreal
- Balenciaga
- Gucci
- Bottega Veneta
- French
- Kering
- Creed
- Luca de Meo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Baidoo''s header gives Lens 2-1 win over Paris FC in French league
Ex-French President Sarkozy says 'not afraid' ahead of jail term
French prosecutors request prison sentence for former Casino boss in corruption trial
UPDATE 1-French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay
French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports