Nexteer Celebrates Strategic Expansion with New Mexico Technical Center

Nexteer Automotive has marked a significant milestone with the opening of its new Mexico Technical Center (MXTC), a testament to the company's strategic growth and innovation in North America's automotive sector. The facility aims to enhance local engineering capabilities, thereby improving responsiveness and technical support for OEM product development in the region.

The inauguration was attended by Nexteer's global and local leadership alongside governmental dignitaries. Robin Milavec, President and CTO of Nexteer, emphasized that the new center represents a crucial step in Nexteer's globally balanced footprint strategy. Located in Querétaro's Parque Industrial Finsa II, the 8,900-square-meter facility provides local engineering support, testing, product validation, and office space.

Nexteer Vice President Juan Farias highlighted the company's commitment to growing its technical workforce in Querétaro, which contributes to the region's robust automotive ecosystem. The MXTC's multidisciplinary team is backed by the State of Querétaro's government, which helps Nexteer attract top talent and collaborate effectively with OEM customers across multiple regions.

