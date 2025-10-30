Samsung India's 'Solve for Tomorrow': Young Innovators Win Big

Samsung India has announced the winners of its prestigious 'Solve for Tomorrow 2025' contest, where four dedicated teams from educational institutions were rewarded for their innovative ideas, each winning Rs 25 lakh.

This year's edition attracted over 20,000 participants, exceeding the previous year's numbers significantly, as per Samsung's official statement. The winning teams, known as Percevia from Bengaluru, NextPlay.AI from Aurangabad, Paraspeak from Gurugram, and Prithvi Rakshak from Palamu, will receive Rs 1 crore in incubation grants.

These teams will also work to enhance their prototypes at IIT Delhi's renowned FITT Labs under expert guidance, aligning with Samsung's CSR initiative that fosters solutions to real-world challenges using STEM and design thinking methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)