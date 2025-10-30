Left Menu

Market Turmoil: AI Expenditures Shake Tech Giants, Investors on Edge

US stock markets faced a downturn as major tech firms Meta and Microsoft slid due to concerns over AI-related spending. While Meta forecasted a significant rise in capital expenses leading to its stock plunge, Google-parent Alphabet saw gains. Traders remain cautious amid Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:43 IST
Market Turmoil: AI Expenditures Shake Tech Giants, Investors on Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stock markets experienced a slump on Thursday, driven by major tech companies Meta Platforms and Microsoft whose stocks fell over concerns of rising AI costs. Investors, already apprehensive about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, grew wary of future stock performance.

Meta's shares plunged by 12.1%, marking its most significant drop in three years, as it announced notably higher capital expenditures for the upcoming year owing to investments in artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Microsoft's shares dipped 2.3% following its report of record capital spending and anticipated higher costs.

In contrast, Alphabet, Google's parent company, saw a 5.5% rise due to strong growth in its advertising and cloud sectors. As traders eye further results from tech giants such as Apple and Amazon, the Federal Reserve's recent quarter-point rate cut added to market uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025