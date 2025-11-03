Sungrow Unveils New Energy Innovations at REI 2025
Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy, launched new products at REI 2025, including the PowerStack 255CS for industrial energy storage and the MG5/6RL inverter for residential use. The innovations are aimed at enhancing energy stability and sustainability in India, offering advanced, reliable power solutions to meet growing demand.
Sungrow, a pioneer in renewable energy solutions, showcased a suite of groundbreaking products at REI 2025, designed to elevate energy stability and sustainability across India.
The product lineup includes the PowerStack 255CS for industrial energy storage and the MG5/6RL inverter for residential use, promising smarter, reliable power solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technology, Sungrow aims to empower Indian households and businesses with sustainable energy systems.
With strong partnerships established since 2014, Sungrow continues to innovate within the Indian market, meeting the growing demand for clean, efficient energy while ensuring safety, reliability, and adaptability. The company remains committed to advancing the energy landscape through ongoing collaboration and technological excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
