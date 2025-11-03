Albert Devadasan to Lead Yokogawa India into Sustainable Future
Albert Devadasan has been appointed Managing Director of Yokogawa India, effective September 2025. With over 35 years in automation, his role will drive growth and innovation across South Asia. His previous experience includes significant regional leadership positions focusing on energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.
Albert Devadasan has been named the Managing Director of Yokogawa India Limited, effective September 2025. With over 35 years of industry experience, he is set to lead the company's growth and innovative strategies across India and neighboring countries.
Devadasan brings a wealth of expertise from his previous role as Executive Vice President for Energy & Sustainability at Yokogawa Middle East & Africa. His leadership has consistently been marked by technical acumen and a dedication to customer trust and local talent development.
Educated in B.Tech from M.I.T., Anna University, Chennai, Devadasan has previously driven programs on digital transformation and energy efficiency. His vision for Yokogawa India includes supporting industrial growth with advanced technology and sustainable solutions.
