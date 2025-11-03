Left Menu

Albert Devadasan to Lead Yokogawa India into Sustainable Future

Albert Devadasan has been appointed Managing Director of Yokogawa India, effective September 2025. With over 35 years in automation, his role will drive growth and innovation across South Asia. His previous experience includes significant regional leadership positions focusing on energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 14:45 IST
Albert Devadasan to Lead Yokogawa India into Sustainable Future

Albert Devadasan has been named the Managing Director of Yokogawa India Limited, effective September 2025. With over 35 years of industry experience, he is set to lead the company's growth and innovative strategies across India and neighboring countries.

Devadasan brings a wealth of expertise from his previous role as Executive Vice President for Energy & Sustainability at Yokogawa Middle East & Africa. His leadership has consistently been marked by technical acumen and a dedication to customer trust and local talent development.

Educated in B.Tech from M.I.T., Anna University, Chennai, Devadasan has previously driven programs on digital transformation and energy efficiency. His vision for Yokogawa India includes supporting industrial growth with advanced technology and sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025