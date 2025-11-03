India's Drive to Become a Science and Technology Powerhouse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a groundbreaking initiative on Monday, launching a Rs 1 lakh crore fund aimed at catalyzing private sector investment in research and development. This move underscores India's ambition to emerge as a formidable player in the global science and technology arena.

Speaking at the inaugural Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC), Modi highlighted the transformative reforms his government has enacted to enable a thriving innovation ecosystem. He emphasized the need for international collaboration and the development of next-generation solutions across various sectors.

Modi stressed the significance of high-risk, high-impact projects and India's growing commitment to research. With an impressive increase in patents and the rise of the startup ecosystem, the Prime Minister confirmed India's evolution from a technology consumer to a pioneer of transformation.

