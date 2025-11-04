Left Menu

Orbia Launches Digital Vision with Pune IT Hub

Orbia, a leader in sustainable solutions, has inaugurated a new IT hub in Pune to advance its digital transformation. The hub will focus on enhancing data analytics, cloud engineering, and cybersecurity, supporting Orbia's growth and sustainability objectives. India's rich talent pool and infrastructure have made Pune an ideal location.

Pune | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Orbia, a globally renowned sustainable solutions company, has launched its cutting-edge IT hub in Pune, marking a pivotal milestone in its digital transformation journey. This new facility will be instrumental in bolstering Orbia's data, cloud, and cybersecurity capabilities.

Positioned as a catalyst for Orbia's ambitious digital goals, the Pune IT hub will drive operational agility and innovation across its diverse business segments, including Polymer Solutions and Precision Agriculture. Vice President Andrea Bergamini emphasized the alignment of this venture with Orbia's mission to embed digital expertise across operations.

Pune's robust technology ecosystem and India's digital talent strength have made it a prime choice for this venture. Head of Orbia IT Pune, Rajya-Lakshmi Tokachichu, highlighted the hub's role in delivering scalable solutions, reflecting Orbia's unwavering commitment to sustainable growth through technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

