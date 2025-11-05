Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Leap: UAE Investment Boosts Technopark

Kerala's Chief Minister announced an 850 crore INR FDI from UAE's Al Marzooqi Holdings for Technopark's third phase. The Meridian Tech Park project aims to foster sustainability, innovation, and create over 10,000 jobs, marking a significant milestone in Kerala's technological and employment sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:27 IST
Kerala's Bold Leap: UAE Investment Boosts Technopark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a major development for the state's technopark. A Letter of Intent has been signed with UAE-based Al Marzooqi Holdings FZC for an 850 crore INR foreign direct investment in the Technopark phase III.

The project, Meridian Tech Park, is designed with a focus on sustainability and collaboration, promising to create more than 10,000 jobs. Vijayan highlighted that this investment symbolizes Kerala's vertical growth and expanding global presence.

Additionally, the development is set to enhance Kerala's standing as a global innovation hub and is hailed as a new milestone in the state's technological advancement. The project boosts the state's IT and employment sectors, allowing small companies to leverage artificial intelligence through the AI laboratory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat's Groundnut Gold Rush: MSP Procurement Kicks Off

Gujarat's Groundnut Gold Rush: MSP Procurement Kicks Off

 India
2
Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Khunti District Officer Assault Case

Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Khunti District Officer Assault Case

 India
3
Darwish Rasooli to Lead Afghanistan in 2025 Rising Stars Asia Cup

Darwish Rasooli to Lead Afghanistan in 2025 Rising Stars Asia Cup

 Afghanistan
4
Empathy-Driven Digital Revolution: Pensioners Embrace Jeevan Pramaan

Empathy-Driven Digital Revolution: Pensioners Embrace Jeevan Pramaan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025