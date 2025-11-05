Kerala's Bold Leap: UAE Investment Boosts Technopark
Kerala's Chief Minister announced an 850 crore INR FDI from UAE's Al Marzooqi Holdings for Technopark's third phase. The Meridian Tech Park project aims to foster sustainability, innovation, and create over 10,000 jobs, marking a significant milestone in Kerala's technological and employment sectors.
On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a major development for the state's technopark. A Letter of Intent has been signed with UAE-based Al Marzooqi Holdings FZC for an 850 crore INR foreign direct investment in the Technopark phase III.
The project, Meridian Tech Park, is designed with a focus on sustainability and collaboration, promising to create more than 10,000 jobs. Vijayan highlighted that this investment symbolizes Kerala's vertical growth and expanding global presence.
Additionally, the development is set to enhance Kerala's standing as a global innovation hub and is hailed as a new milestone in the state's technological advancement. The project boosts the state's IT and employment sectors, allowing small companies to leverage artificial intelligence through the AI laboratory.
