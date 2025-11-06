Escalating Tensions: A Year in the U.S.-China Trade War

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China intensified this year, marked by a series of tit-for-tat tariffs and contentious negotiations. President Donald Trump targeted China with significant tariffs aimed at reducing the trade deficit and curbing the illegal fentanyl trade.

Notable events include a strategic trade truce agreement where both nations showed signs of de-escalation. However, tensions remained high as both parties continued to impose export controls and import duties. Fentanyl trade and rare earth exports were pivotal points of discussion.

The U.S.-China relationship reflects broader geopolitical tensions, influencing global supply chains and economic strategies. The year witnessed a complex matrix of negotiations, retaliations, and strategic alignments, with significant implications for global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)