Starlink Secures Landmark Direct-to-Cell Deal with Veon

SpaceX's Starlink announced its largest direct-to-cell partnership with telecom Veon, reaching over 150 million users. The agreement will integrate satellite connectivity for remote areas in Kazakhstan and Ukraine starting 2025, with potential for expansion. Veon plans collaborations with other satellite firms as competition grows.

Updated: 07-11-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 01:33 IST
Starlink Secures Landmark Direct-to-Cell Deal with Veon
Elon Musk's Starlink has taken a significant leap forward in the satellite-to-smartphone market by signing its largest direct-to-cell deal with telecom group Veon. This agreement opens up access to over 150 million potential users, underscoring the increasing competition in this emerging technological landscape.

The deal enables Veon to incorporate Starlink's satellite service into its network, beginning with Beeline in Kazakhstan and Kyivstar in Ukraine. The service is set to launch in Ukraine in late 2025 and in Kazakhstan in 2026, aligning with Veon's wider strategic goals. The announcement was made during Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's diplomatic visit to Washington.

Despite the exclusive deal with Starlink, Veon retains the flexibility to engage other satellite providers, including Amazon's Project Kuiper and AST SpaceMobile, as CEO Kaan Terzioglu aims to expedite business development rather than delay until 2027 or 2028. Starlink's rapid growth is seeing it extend its global reach, currently providing services in 11 countries worldwide.

