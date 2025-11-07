MoEngage Secures $100 Million to Propel AI-Powered Marketing Tech

In a significant boost to AI-driven marketing technology, MoEngage has secured $100 million in a new funding round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and A91 Partners. The capital influx underscores the increasing global demand for next-generation marketing solutions.

The funds will be directed towards accelerating product innovation, specifically in the Merlin AI suite, and supporting the company's expansion in key markets such as North America, South East Asia, and ANZ. MoEngage aims to fortify its leadership in AI-powered customer engagement by automating and personalizing digital experiences.

With more than 1,350 global brands, including SoundCloud and Deutsche Telekom, relying on MoEngage for seamless customer interaction, this investment aims to further scale its operations and enhance customer conversion rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)