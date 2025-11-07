Left Menu

MoEngage Secures $100 Million to Propel AI-Powered Marketing Tech

MoEngage, a leading AI-driven customer engagement platform, raised $100 million in funding led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and A91 Partners. This investment will enhance product innovation, expand global presence, and solidify leadership in AI-powered marketing. MoEngage empowers brands to automate and personalize customer experiences across multiple channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:08 IST
MoEngage Secures $100 Million to Propel AI-Powered Marketing Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant boost to AI-driven marketing technology, MoEngage has secured $100 million in a new funding round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and A91 Partners. The capital influx underscores the increasing global demand for next-generation marketing solutions.

The funds will be directed towards accelerating product innovation, specifically in the Merlin AI suite, and supporting the company's expansion in key markets such as North America, South East Asia, and ANZ. MoEngage aims to fortify its leadership in AI-powered customer engagement by automating and personalizing digital experiences.

With more than 1,350 global brands, including SoundCloud and Deutsche Telekom, relying on MoEngage for seamless customer interaction, this investment aims to further scale its operations and enhance customer conversion rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AVP Infracon Secures ₹78.75 Cr in New Infrastructure Projects

AVP Infracon Secures ₹78.75 Cr in New Infrastructure Projects

 India
2
Tech Stocks Tumble as Market Shifts Amid AI Concerns

Tech Stocks Tumble as Market Shifts Amid AI Concerns

 Global
3
Bajaur Residents Protest Against Alleged Military Aggression

Bajaur Residents Protest Against Alleged Military Aggression

 Pakistan
4
XLRI's XSET: Pioneering the Future of Management Thought Leadership

XLRI's XSET: Pioneering the Future of Management Thought Leadership

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025