India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt. Ltd. and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) have signed an MoU during Maritime India Week 2025, marking a significant advancement in India's shipping industry. This collaboration aims to establish data-driven maintenance and digital diagnostics, leveraging Indian R&D to enhance maritime efficiency and reduce costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking development during Maritime India Week 2025, Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Register of Shipping.

The partnership, witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies a strategic push towards data-driven maintenance and digital diagnostics in India's maritime sector.

This move aims to mainstream indigenous engine-monitoring technologies, enhance operational efficiency, and secure India's position as a global leader in sustainable shipping practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

