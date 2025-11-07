India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU
Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt. Ltd. and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) have signed an MoU during Maritime India Week 2025, marking a significant advancement in India's shipping industry. This collaboration aims to establish data-driven maintenance and digital diagnostics, leveraging Indian R&D to enhance maritime efficiency and reduce costs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking development during Maritime India Week 2025, Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Register of Shipping.
The partnership, witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies a strategic push towards data-driven maintenance and digital diagnostics in India's maritime sector.
This move aims to mainstream indigenous engine-monitoring technologies, enhance operational efficiency, and secure India's position as a global leader in sustainable shipping practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mapping Rural Transformation: The Path to Viksit Bharat
Empowering Youth for a Viksit Bharat 2047: Uttarakhand's Vision
Arunachal's Guardians: Gaon Burahs Lead Viksit Bharat Vision
Atmanirbhar Bharat: A Blueprint for India's Global Integration and Domestic Resilience
Scindia Honours Bhupen Hazarika Awardees, Calls Women and Youth the Architects of Viksit Bharat