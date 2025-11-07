India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

In a groundbreaking development during Maritime India Week 2025, Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Register of Shipping.

The partnership, witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies a strategic push towards data-driven maintenance and digital diagnostics in India's maritime sector.

This move aims to mainstream indigenous engine-monitoring technologies, enhance operational efficiency, and secure India's position as a global leader in sustainable shipping practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)