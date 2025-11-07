Pentagon's Procurement Overhaul: A New Era in Defense Acquisition

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is anticipated to announce transformative changes in how the Pentagon secures its weapons, aiming to hasten technology acquisition amidst escalating global tensions.

In an address to military leaders and industry executives at the National War College, Hegseth will outline a comprehensive overhaul of the Defense Acquisition System, spurred by an executive order from President Donald Trump. This overhaul targets slow procurement processes attributed to unclear accountability and poor incentive alignment.

With defense giants like Lockheed Martin and new entrants like Palantir Technologies on the attendance list, the reform introduces Portfolio Acquisition Executives to streamline the acquisition chain. This new system hopes to speed up the delivery of new technologies and will include commercial product acquisition as a default.

