Left Menu

Cyber Breach Shakes The Washington Post

The Washington Post has fallen victim to a significant cyber breach involving Oracle's software, potentially affecting over 100 companies. The attack was tied to the notorious CL0P ransomware group, targeting Oracle's E-Business Suite applications. Such breaches aim to coerce victims into making extortion payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:15 IST
Cyber Breach Shakes The Washington Post
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Washington Post has confirmed it is among the victims of a major cyber breach connected to Oracle software. This disclosure came via a statement released on Thursday, indicating an infiltration of the Oracle E-Business Suite platform. While the newspaper didn't divulge further details, the revelation follows an announcement from the infamous ransomware group, CL0P, acknowledging its involvement.

CL0P, known for its aggressive ransomware tactics, did not respond to media inquiries for comment. Oracle, meanwhile, directed attention to a pair of security advisories released the previous month. Ransom-seeking hackers often publicly list victims to pressure them into paying extortion fees, with CL0P being highly active in the cybercriminal landscape.

The hacking operation targets Oracle's E-Business Suite, utilized by numerous organizations for managing essential business functions like customer service, supplier coordination, manufacturing, and logistics. Google had earlier warned that the number of companies affected by these intrusions could exceed one hundred.

TRENDING

1
India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

 India
2
Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Confli...

 Global
3
Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

 India
4
Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025