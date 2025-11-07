Cyber Breach Shakes The Washington Post

The Washington Post has confirmed it is among the victims of a major cyber breach connected to Oracle software. This disclosure came via a statement released on Thursday, indicating an infiltration of the Oracle E-Business Suite platform. While the newspaper didn't divulge further details, the revelation follows an announcement from the infamous ransomware group, CL0P, acknowledging its involvement.

CL0P, known for its aggressive ransomware tactics, did not respond to media inquiries for comment. Oracle, meanwhile, directed attention to a pair of security advisories released the previous month. Ransom-seeking hackers often publicly list victims to pressure them into paying extortion fees, with CL0P being highly active in the cybercriminal landscape.

The hacking operation targets Oracle's E-Business Suite, utilized by numerous organizations for managing essential business functions like customer service, supplier coordination, manufacturing, and logistics. Google had earlier warned that the number of companies affected by these intrusions could exceed one hundred.