Rumble Eyes Acquisition of German AI Firm Northern Data
Video platform Rumble has announced its intentions to acquire the German AI cloud company, Northern Data. The move aims to bolster Rumble's technological capabilities and expand its influence in the AI sector. This potential acquisition highlights the growing intersection between media platforms and artificial intelligence.
Video streaming platform Rumble has officially expressed interest in acquiring the German AI cloud company, Northern Data. The announcement was made by Northern Data on Monday.
This strategic move by Rumble is seen as a game-changer, potentially enhancing its technological infrastructure and expanding its reach in the AI sector.
The acquisition underscores the increasing alignment between digital media companies and artificial intelligence, with Rumble positioning itself at the forefront of this convergence.
