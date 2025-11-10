Exicom Tele-Systems: Driving the Future of EV Charging and Power Solutions

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited continues to solidify its position as a leader in the realm of electric vehicle charging and critical power solutions, reporting formidable revenue growth in Q2 FY26. Despite the challenges reflected in a consolidated EBITDA loss, the company showed strong standalone performance with substantial increases in revenue and profitability.

The company highlighted its successful technology-led differentiation and customer engagement strategies, which have been pivotal in securing new orders and expanding its presence internationally. Exicom's initiatives, including its entry into new markets in Africa, and the adoption of Lithium-ion batteries, underscore its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

With strategic expansions and a keen eye on future trends, Exicom has positioned itself to capitalize on the shifting dynamics of the EV sector and enhance its global footprint. CEO Anant Nahata expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, underscoring the synergy between technology depth and customer-centric approaches as key drivers of growth.

