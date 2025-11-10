Left Menu

Exicom Tele-Systems: Driving the Future of EV Charging and Power Solutions

Exicom Tele-Systems reported record Q2 FY26 revenues of ₹282 crore, showing substantial growth year-on-year. Despite a consolidated EBITDA loss, standalone business saw significant improvement. Exicom's innovations in EV charging and critical power solutions, along with strategic global expansions, position it as a leader in sustainable transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:12 IST
Exicom Tele-Systems: Driving the Future of EV Charging and Power Solutions
  • Country:
  • India

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited continues to solidify its position as a leader in the realm of electric vehicle charging and critical power solutions, reporting formidable revenue growth in Q2 FY26. Despite the challenges reflected in a consolidated EBITDA loss, the company showed strong standalone performance with substantial increases in revenue and profitability.

The company highlighted its successful technology-led differentiation and customer engagement strategies, which have been pivotal in securing new orders and expanding its presence internationally. Exicom's initiatives, including its entry into new markets in Africa, and the adoption of Lithium-ion batteries, underscore its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

With strategic expansions and a keen eye on future trends, Exicom has positioned itself to capitalize on the shifting dynamics of the EV sector and enhance its global footprint. CEO Anant Nahata expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, underscoring the synergy between technology depth and customer-centric approaches as key drivers of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

 India
3
Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

 India
4
Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025