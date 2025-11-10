Novartis Expands U.S. Presence with New Cancer Treatment Factory in California

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis announced the inauguration of a new 10,000-square-foot factory in Carlsbad, California, dedicated to producing cutting-edge cancer treatments.

The facility will focus on radioligand therapies, drugs that target tumors with radioactive particles. This move aims to enhance the delivery of these therapies across the western U.S., as well as Alaska and Hawaii.

In April, Novartis committed $23 billion towards constructing and expanding 10 facilities across the U.S. The initiative comes amidst challenges from the U.S. administration concerning drug import duties, with plans for new manufacturing and research sites, including one in San Diego.

(With inputs from agencies.)