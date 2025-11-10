Left Menu

Novartis Expands U.S. Presence with New Cancer Treatment Factory in California

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has launched a new facility in Carlsbad, California, dedicated to producing cancer treatments. The 10,000-square-foot factory will manufacture radioligand therapies for prostate and gastrointestinal tumors. This move is part of Novartis's $23 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing and research sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:13 IST
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis announced the inauguration of a new 10,000-square-foot factory in Carlsbad, California, dedicated to producing cutting-edge cancer treatments.

The facility will focus on radioligand therapies, drugs that target tumors with radioactive particles. This move aims to enhance the delivery of these therapies across the western U.S., as well as Alaska and Hawaii.

In April, Novartis committed $23 billion towards constructing and expanding 10 facilities across the U.S. The initiative comes amidst challenges from the U.S. administration concerning drug import duties, with plans for new manufacturing and research sites, including one in San Diego.

(With inputs from agencies.)

