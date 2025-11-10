Novartis Expands U.S. Presence with New Cancer Treatment Factory in California
Swiss drugmaker Novartis has launched a new facility in Carlsbad, California, dedicated to producing cancer treatments. The 10,000-square-foot factory will manufacture radioligand therapies for prostate and gastrointestinal tumors. This move is part of Novartis's $23 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing and research sites.
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis announced the inauguration of a new 10,000-square-foot factory in Carlsbad, California, dedicated to producing cutting-edge cancer treatments.
The facility will focus on radioligand therapies, drugs that target tumors with radioactive particles. This move aims to enhance the delivery of these therapies across the western U.S., as well as Alaska and Hawaii.
In April, Novartis committed $23 billion towards constructing and expanding 10 facilities across the U.S. The initiative comes amidst challenges from the U.S. administration concerning drug import duties, with plans for new manufacturing and research sites, including one in San Diego.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Novartis
- Carlsbad
- California
- cancer
- treatment
- factory
- radioligand
- therapy
- U.S.
- investment
ALSO READ
FDA Expands Menopausal Treatment Options with New Drug Approvals
Glenmark's RYALTRIS Gains China Approval for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment
Novo Nordisk and Emcure Elevate Obesity Treatment with New Partnership
Roche's MS Treatment Fenebrutinib Shows Promising Trial Results
Karnataka Jail Scandal Unveils VIP Treatment for Inmates