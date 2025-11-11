SoftBank Unloads Nvidia Shares in $5.83 Billion Deal
SoftBank Group Corp. has sold all its Nvidia Corp. shares for $5.83 billion. The Tokyo-based technology company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the July-September quarter, with its shares rising by 2% before their earnings news conference.
- Country:
- Japan
SoftBank Group Corp., the Japanese technology giant, announced on Tuesday the sale of its entire stake in Nvidia Corp., amounting to a significant $5.83 billion deal. This move comes as the company continues to maneuver strategically within the tech industry.
In conjunction with the sale, SoftBank reported quarterly earnings that surpassed analysts' expectations for the July-September period. This news was well-received in the market, as evidenced by a 2% rise in SoftBank's share price on the Tokyo stock exchange ahead of its earnings news conference.
The sale and the promising earnings signal that SoftBank is on a dynamic financial trajectory, as it recalibrates its investment strategy amidst evolving global tech market conditions.
