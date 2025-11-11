Left Menu

India's Deeptech Ecosystem: Catalyzing Innovation through IVCA Circles

The IVCA Circles – Bangalore Edition will be hosted by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association. It focuses on India's deeptech potential, bringing together investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. The event addresses capital formation and policy frameworks to boost India's deeptech innovation ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:14 IST
India's Deeptech Ecosystem: Catalyzing Innovation through IVCA Circles
  • Country:
  • India

India's venture capital community is gearing up for the IVCA Circles – Bangalore Edition, set to unfold on November 12, 2025. Orchestrated by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), this event is poised to unravel discussions on enhancing India's deeptech potential.

The gathering boasts an impressive roster of venture capitalists, private equity firms, and policymakers, all committed to accelerating India's deeptech landscape. Key sessions will address innovations spanning semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology while focusing on capital formation and policy frameworks.

Leading figures, like Rajan Anandan and Minister Priyank Kharge, are slated to spearhead conversations, aiming to align private investment with innovative technological advancements. The IVCA Circles promise to be a vital catalyst in fostering India's emergence as a global deeptech powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

 India
2
Cement Expo 2025: Paving the Path to Greener Growth

Cement Expo 2025: Paving the Path to Greener Growth

 United States
3
Kabaddi Championship League: Pioneering Haryana's Athletic Renaissance

Kabaddi Championship League: Pioneering Haryana's Athletic Renaissance

 India
4
Rival Attack on Notorious Criminal Leaves Him Severed

Rival Attack on Notorious Criminal Leaves Him Severed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025