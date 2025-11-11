India's Deeptech Ecosystem: Catalyzing Innovation through IVCA Circles

India's venture capital community is gearing up for the IVCA Circles – Bangalore Edition, set to unfold on November 12, 2025. Orchestrated by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), this event is poised to unravel discussions on enhancing India's deeptech potential.

The gathering boasts an impressive roster of venture capitalists, private equity firms, and policymakers, all committed to accelerating India's deeptech landscape. Key sessions will address innovations spanning semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology while focusing on capital formation and policy frameworks.

Leading figures, like Rajan Anandan and Minister Priyank Kharge, are slated to spearhead conversations, aiming to align private investment with innovative technological advancements. The IVCA Circles promise to be a vital catalyst in fostering India's emergence as a global deeptech powerhouse.

