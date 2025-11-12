Waymo's Expansive Robotaxi Journey Hits New Freeway Heights

Alphabet's autonomous driving technology company, Waymo, announced a major expansion on Wednesday as it prepared to offer robotaxi rides on freeways across major U.S. cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. As competition heats up in the self-driving car industry, this move signifies Waymo's commitment to expanding its reach.

While companies like Tesla and Amazon-backed Zoox are also advancing their robotaxi services, Waymo stands out as the only U.S. company offering a paid robotaxi service without safety drivers or in-vehicle monitors. In recent years, Waymo has steadily grown, operating a fleet of over 1,500 vehicles despite facing federal investigations into unexpected driving behaviors.

The company's strategic plan incorporates new freeway protocols developed in collaboration with local safety agencies, ensuring its vehicles can function safely and efficiently even if systems fail. Initially, these freeway rides will be available to early-access users, promising faster and smoother journeys through advanced matching with optimal freeway routes.

