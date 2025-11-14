Reliance's Bold Leap: Revolutionizing AI Infrastructure and Renewable Energy in Andhra

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to transform Andhra Pradesh with a state-of-the-art 1 GW Artificial Intelligence Data Centre, harnessing the latest in GPU, TPU, and AI processor technologies. This facility will complement Reliance's existing AI infrastructure, promising advancements in Asia's technological landscape.

To sustainably power the ambitious AI Data Centre, Reliance aims to establish a groundbreaking 6 GWp solar power project. This project will not only enhance Andhra's current solar capacity but also contribute significantly to the state's renewable energy portfolio, marking over 30 percent growth.

Furthermore, a Greenfield Integrated Food Park is slated for Rayalaseema, promising new job opportunities and economic growth for local communities. These initiatives underscore Reliance's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development, thanks to the visionary leadership of Mukesh Ambani and supported by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)