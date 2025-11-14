Nvidia's Earnings Test AI Stocks Amid Market Turbulence

Turbulence in technology stocks is expected to escalate as investors brace for Nvidia Corp's quarterly report, pivotal to Wall Street's AI trade. Nvidia, the world's largest company by market value, is at the center of AI-driven market movements.

Last week, the S&P 500 lost earlier gains amid economic uncertainties and apprehensions over U.S. interest rates. Concerns that AI enthusiasm may overinflate valuations have caused tech shares to stumble. Nvidia's role as a key player in AI has driven this growth.

The results from Nvidia, a semiconductor giant, are highly anticipated. Analysts expect a significant year-over-year rise in earnings, with Nvidia's share movements influencing major equity indexes. Wall Street remains cautious of the potential 'AI bubble' as investors seek proof of returns and cash flows.

