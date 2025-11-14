Left Menu

SAP Offers Concessions Amid EU Antitrust Probe

SAP, Europe's largest software company, has proposed concessions to address an EU antitrust investigation. These remedies focus on facilitating customer transitions to competitors and clarifying fee structures. The European Commission is gathering feedback from interested parties, according to a recent Reuters report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:42 IST
SAP Offers Concessions Amid EU Antitrust Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

SAP, the leading software maker in Europe, has proposed concessions as a resolution to the ongoing EU antitrust inquiry, according to an announcement from the European Commission on Friday.

The tech giant's proposed measures aim to alleviate concerns expressed by the EU by simplifying the process for customers to transition to competing software providers and providing transparency in their fee structures. This development was initially reported by Reuters earlier this month.

The European Commission is now seeking input from relevant stakeholders and interested parties to gather opinions and assess the impact of the proposed concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Shifts: Navigating Tax Moves and Institutional Strategies

Bitcoin Shifts: Navigating Tax Moves and Institutional Strategies

 India
2
High Court Rules on BHP's Liability in Brazil Dam Collapse

High Court Rules on BHP's Liability in Brazil Dam Collapse

 Global
3
AI Revolutionizes Indian Justice: Secure, Transparent, and Inclusive

AI Revolutionizes Indian Justice: Secure, Transparent, and Inclusive

 India
4
India: Pioneering Reforms at the WTO

India: Pioneering Reforms at the WTO

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025