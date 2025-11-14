SAP Offers Concessions Amid EU Antitrust Probe
SAP, Europe's largest software company, has proposed concessions to address an EU antitrust investigation. These remedies focus on facilitating customer transitions to competitors and clarifying fee structures. The European Commission is gathering feedback from interested parties, according to a recent Reuters report.
SAP, the leading software maker in Europe, has proposed concessions as a resolution to the ongoing EU antitrust inquiry, according to an announcement from the European Commission on Friday.
The tech giant's proposed measures aim to alleviate concerns expressed by the EU by simplifying the process for customers to transition to competing software providers and providing transparency in their fee structures. This development was initially reported by Reuters earlier this month.
The European Commission is now seeking input from relevant stakeholders and interested parties to gather opinions and assess the impact of the proposed concessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
