Blackbaud Expands Global Presence with Hyderabad Office

Blackbaud, a leading provider of software for social impact, has unveiled a new office in Hyderabad, India, solidifying its commitment to revolutionize AI integration and product development for its millions of customers worldwide.

The newly established center, located in Hyderabad's HITEC City, aims to augment Blackbaud's functionality across fundraising, financial management, and corporate social responsibility sectors through state-of-the-art technology and innovation.

At the launch event, leaders emphasized the role of technology in advancing India's CSR ecosystem towards greater transparency and measurable impact, making Blackbaud a pivotal player in the social impact arena.