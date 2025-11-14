Blackbaud Expands Global Presence with Hyderabad Office
Blackbaud, a leader in social impact software, has opened a new office in Hyderabad, focusing on AI integration and product development. This expansion strengthens its position in global markets and embraces India's talent ecosystem to drive innovation and enhance corporate social responsibility initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Blackbaud, a leading provider of software for social impact, has unveiled a new office in Hyderabad, India, solidifying its commitment to revolutionize AI integration and product development for its millions of customers worldwide.
The newly established center, located in Hyderabad's HITEC City, aims to augment Blackbaud's functionality across fundraising, financial management, and corporate social responsibility sectors through state-of-the-art technology and innovation.
At the launch event, leaders emphasized the role of technology in advancing India's CSR ecosystem towards greater transparency and measurable impact, making Blackbaud a pivotal player in the social impact arena.
ALSO READ
India's Digital Data Era: Balancing Innovation and Privacy
PSA Reviews RuTAG 2.0 Progress, Unveils New Rural Innovation Hubs at IIT Guwahati
TAFE's Tractor Innovation: Cultivating the Future with Sustainability
IIT Guwahati Hosts Pivotal Meeting to Propel Rural Tech Innovations
Greece Eyes Israeli Defense Technology to Shield Skies