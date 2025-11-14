Left Menu

India's Digital Data Era: Balancing Innovation and Privacy

The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, signify a major milestone in India's digital landscape. Industry leaders emphasize a balanced approach to execution that bolsters innovation while safeguarding privacy. With phased implementation, these rules are designed to empower citizens and foster confidence amidst technological advancement.

Nasscom and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) have emphasized the crucial importance of a balanced application of the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, to foster growth and innovation within India's digital economy.

Announced on Friday, the new rules set forth a phased implementation over 12-18 months, giving clarity for industry stakeholders about data privacy and protection. While some provisions are effective immediately, others, like consent management and data notifications, will be integrated gradually.

Nasscom and DSCI praised the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for its consultative process, highlighting the preservation of policy frameworks in the final rules. These regulations aim to strengthen India's digital infrastructure, particularly against the backdrop of AI's expansion, enhancing trust and citizen empowerment.

