Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing
Shein's planned store expansion in France has been delayed as the retailer adjusts strategy following backlash over higher-than-expected prices in its Paris store. Societe des Grands Magasins aims to secure larger spaces to offer a broader, more affordable range of products, balancing premium and budget friendly options.
Shein's plans to open five new concession stores across France have been postponed. The department store owner Societe des Grands Magasins announced the delay after shoppers at the Paris outlet criticized high prices.
The flagship store at BHV in Paris attracted thousands but also drew backlash, forcing a reassessment of strategy by SGM. Prices in-store exceed the online offerings, likened to Zara's range, sparking controversy among customers accustomed to bargain prices.
SGM plans to offer larger spaces and a varied price range for Shein in future openings. Despite the setback, the Shein store in Paris is a success, while government authorities keep the brand under scrutiny over controversial offerings on its platform.
