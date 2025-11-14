Nexperia Navigates Supply Chain Challenges Amidst China Dispute

Dutch computer chip manufacturer Nexperia announced on Friday that it is offering alternative supply chain solutions to address disruptions caused by an ongoing dispute involving its Europe-based unit and a packaging facility in China.

The company released calculations showing that its Chinese operations possess a substantial amount of wafers and finished products. This inventory is expected to keep operations running smoothly for several months despite the current challenges.

Nexperia's proactive measures are designed to ensure uninterrupted service while navigating the complexities of international supply chain disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)