Nexperia Navigates Supply Chain Challenges Amidst China Dispute
Dutch computer chip manufacturer Nexperia is implementing alternative supply chain solutions to counter disruptions caused by a dispute involving its European unit and a packaging plant in China. The company reports ample wafer and product inventories in China to sustain operations for several months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:36 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch computer chip manufacturer Nexperia announced on Friday that it is offering alternative supply chain solutions to address disruptions caused by an ongoing dispute involving its Europe-based unit and a packaging facility in China.
The company released calculations showing that its Chinese operations possess a substantial amount of wafers and finished products. This inventory is expected to keep operations running smoothly for several months despite the current challenges.
Nexperia's proactive measures are designed to ensure uninterrupted service while navigating the complexities of international supply chain disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nexperia
- computer chip
- supply chain
- China
- dispute
- Europe
- packaging plant
- inventory
- wafers
- operations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Release of 'The Academy of Fine Arts' Stalled Amidst Technician Dispute
Supreme Court's Stirring Friday Docket: From Sahara Salaries to Eden Gardens Tax Dispute
China Urges Netherlands to Bring Constructive Solutions to Nexperia Dispute
Tractor Tragedy: Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Gorakhpur
International Smuggling Ring Dismantled in Europe