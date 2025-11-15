Left Menu

ExtraMile Play Lands $500K to Reinvent Employee Engagement

ExtraMile Play, a gamified employee engagement platform, secured $500,000 in seed funding for product innovation and global expansion. Led by GSF and co-led by Mount Judi Ventures, the funds will enhance AI-driven experiences to boost workplace engagement, learning, and wellbeing. Founded by Pooja Bajaj, ExtraMile Play aims to transform global work culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:13 IST
Mumbai, India—ExtraMile Play, an innovative platform focused on gamified employee engagement, announced the successful raising of approximately $500,000 in seed funding aimed at product development and international expansion.

The funding round was spearheaded by Gurgaon-based GSF and supported by prominent investors like Mount Judi Ventures and GrowthSense. Previous backers such as Chirag Shah and Rahil Bhansali contribute strategic depth, with StepUp Ventures playing a formative role in guiding ExtraMile Play towards accelerated growth.

Pooja Bajaj, Founder and CEO of ExtraMile Play, asserted the company's readiness to scale operations with advanced automation and AI integration. The platform already partners with over 100 enterprises and has engaged 1.5 lakh employees, setting a new standard for workplace engagement.

