ExtraMile Play Lands $500K to Reinvent Employee Engagement

Mumbai, India—ExtraMile Play, an innovative platform focused on gamified employee engagement, announced the successful raising of approximately $500,000 in seed funding aimed at product development and international expansion.

The funding round was spearheaded by Gurgaon-based GSF and supported by prominent investors like Mount Judi Ventures and GrowthSense. Previous backers such as Chirag Shah and Rahil Bhansali contribute strategic depth, with StepUp Ventures playing a formative role in guiding ExtraMile Play towards accelerated growth.

Pooja Bajaj, Founder and CEO of ExtraMile Play, asserted the company's readiness to scale operations with advanced automation and AI integration. The platform already partners with over 100 enterprises and has engaged 1.5 lakh employees, setting a new standard for workplace engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)