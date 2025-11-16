Indian Organizations Gear Up for Digital Identity Management Revolution

The landscape of Indian cybersecurity is poised for a significant transformation, as nearly 90 percent of organizations are set to recruit experts in digital identity management over the next year. This revelation comes from a Rubrik Zero Labs report, highlighting a concerted effort in response to evolving threats.

The increasing integration of AI agents in workplaces is introducing more non-human and agentic identities, necessitating heightened attention on identity threats and recovery strategies. This urgency was underscored in the Rubrik report titled 'Identity Crisis: Understanding & Building Resilience Against Identity-Driven Threats.'

Conducted in regions including the US, EMEA, and APAC, with responses from over 1,600 IT security decision-makers, the study exposes a growing trend—attackers exploiting both human and non-human identities. Ashish Gupta of Rubrik cautions this trend fundamentally alters the Indian cyber defense landscape.