Berkshire Hathaway's Strategic Bet on Alphabet Amid AI Spending Concerns

Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, has invested in Alphabet, causing a 5.2% rise in its shares. This move comes amid growing concerns over AI spending by tech giants. The investment is seen as a strategic bet on resilient companies despite market pullbacks over AI spending sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:44 IST
In a significant move, Berkshire Hathaway revealed a stake in Alphabet, Google's parent company, which led to a 5.2% increase in Alphabet's shares on Monday. This strategic investment by Warren Buffett's conglomerate comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns over the colossal spending on artificial intelligence by major tech firms globally.

The regulatory filing disclosed that as of September 30, Berkshire owned 17.85 million shares in Alphabet, valued at approximately $4.93 billion. This rare venture into the technology sector by Berkshire is perceived as both an endorsement of the industry's potential and a balanced approach amid questions about the long-term stability of AI investments.

As Warren Buffett winds down his tenure as CEO, set to end in 2025, the investment reflects the company's selective approach to capital deployment. Despite trimming stakes in companies like Apple and Bank of America, Berkshire demonstrates a calculated strategy by investing in tech companies with solid growth prospects, like Alphabet, which has seen a 46% rise in its stock value year-to-date.

