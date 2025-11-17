Berkshire's Boost: Alphabet's AI Leap Sparks Market Enthusiasm

On Monday, shares of Alphabet soared by over 5% following Berkshire Hathaway's new investment, signaling a strong endorsement of Alphabet's artificial intelligence strategies. This purchase, worth approximately $4.93 billion, stands out as one of the last major investments under Warren Buffett's guidance.

This move by Berkshire, known for its cautious approach to tech investments, marks a significant support for Alphabet amidst a general market skepticism towards tech. Despite tech stocks facing scrutiny over their valuations' disconnect from fundamentals, Alphabet's substantial AI investments and its growing infrastructure have driven its stocks by 14% in the December quarter alone.

In a notable shift, Berkshire continued to trim its stakes in Apple and Bank of America while maintaining a hefty cash reserve. This indicates Buffett's cautious stance on high valuations as retail traders followed his lead, propelling Alphabet to trend among top stocks despite Berkshire's net selling position this quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)