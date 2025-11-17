Left Menu

Berkshire's Boost: Alphabet's AI Leap Sparks Market Enthusiasm

Alphabet's shares surged following Berkshire Hathaway's investment, signifying confidence in its AI strategy amidst a cautious tech market. The purchase, made under Warren Buffett's leadership, highlighted a rare tech bet by Berkshire. Alphabet continued to outperform other tech giants, solidifying its position as a leader in AI advancement.

Updated: 17-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, shares of Alphabet soared by over 5% following Berkshire Hathaway's new investment, signaling a strong endorsement of Alphabet's artificial intelligence strategies. This purchase, worth approximately $4.93 billion, stands out as one of the last major investments under Warren Buffett's guidance.

This move by Berkshire, known for its cautious approach to tech investments, marks a significant support for Alphabet amidst a general market skepticism towards tech. Despite tech stocks facing scrutiny over their valuations' disconnect from fundamentals, Alphabet's substantial AI investments and its growing infrastructure have driven its stocks by 14% in the December quarter alone.

In a notable shift, Berkshire continued to trim its stakes in Apple and Bank of America while maintaining a hefty cash reserve. This indicates Buffett's cautious stance on high valuations as retail traders followed his lead, propelling Alphabet to trend among top stocks despite Berkshire's net selling position this quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

