Left Menu

U.S. Stock Market Slumps: Investors Eye Retail and Nvidia Reports

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday as investors anticipated earnings reports from major retailers and Nvidia, and a long-awaited U.S. jobs report. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped below their 50-day moving averages, with Nvidia shares dragging the indices down. Concerns over AI valuations persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:34 IST
U.S. Stock Market Slumps: Investors Eye Retail and Nvidia Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the U.S. stock market experienced significant declines, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing below a vital technical benchmark for the first time since April. Investors are keenly awaiting quarterly results from prominent retailers and chip manufacturer Nvidia, as well as a deferred U.S. jobs report expected later this week.

The downturn gained momentum in the afternoon session as all three main stock indexes descended past their 50-day moving averages. This average is closely watched as it symbolizes the intermediate trend in the market. Notably, retailers Walmart, Home Depot, and Target are expected to complete the quarterly earnings season soon. Home Depot's shares dropped amid anticipation, set to report Tuesday before markets open.

Additional factors influencing the market include Nvidia's upcoming earnings report due on Wednesday, especially as the company remains pivotal in the AI investment landscape. Concerns about inflated AI-related valuations have put extra pressure on stocks. Notably, Google parent Alphabet saw gains following Berkshire Hathaway's significant investment disclosure, while Apple shares, conversely, fell due to a stake reduction by Berkshire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

 Global
2
UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

 Global
3
Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025