Datamotive: Leading the Charge in Disaster Recovery Orchestration
Datamotive has been named a Champion by Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 SoftwareReviews Report for Disaster Recovery Orchestration. The company excels in delivering automated, cost-efficient recovery solutions for enterprises, earning high praise for its ease of implementation and innovative strategies in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
In a notable accolade, Datamotive has emerged as a Champion in the Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 SoftwareReviews Report for Disaster Recovery Orchestration. The company stands out by providing automatic, cost-effective recovery solutions for global enterprise IT environments.
Co-Founder and CRO Sameer Zaveri affirmed Datamotive's mission to turn unpredictable disaster recovery into a reliable business outcome. Their unified platform, featuring a 10-minute service level agreement, simplifies business continuity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
This recognition highlights Datamotive's stride in the ever-evolving IT landscape, prioritizing recovery readiness and compliance assurance for enterprises embracing hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.
