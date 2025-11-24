Datamotive: Leading the Charge in Disaster Recovery Orchestration

In a notable accolade, Datamotive has emerged as a Champion in the Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 SoftwareReviews Report for Disaster Recovery Orchestration. The company stands out by providing automatic, cost-effective recovery solutions for global enterprise IT environments.

Co-Founder and CRO Sameer Zaveri affirmed Datamotive's mission to turn unpredictable disaster recovery into a reliable business outcome. Their unified platform, featuring a 10-minute service level agreement, simplifies business continuity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

This recognition highlights Datamotive's stride in the ever-evolving IT landscape, prioritizing recovery readiness and compliance assurance for enterprises embracing hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)