Datamotive: Leading the Charge in Disaster Recovery Orchestration

Datamotive has been named a Champion by Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 SoftwareReviews Report for Disaster Recovery Orchestration. The company excels in delivering automated, cost-efficient recovery solutions for enterprises, earning high praise for its ease of implementation and innovative strategies in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:32 IST
In a notable accolade, Datamotive has emerged as a Champion in the Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 SoftwareReviews Report for Disaster Recovery Orchestration. The company stands out by providing automatic, cost-effective recovery solutions for global enterprise IT environments.

Co-Founder and CRO Sameer Zaveri affirmed Datamotive's mission to turn unpredictable disaster recovery into a reliable business outcome. Their unified platform, featuring a 10-minute service level agreement, simplifies business continuity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

This recognition highlights Datamotive's stride in the ever-evolving IT landscape, prioritizing recovery readiness and compliance assurance for enterprises embracing hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

