AEIM's Rs 10,000 Crore Investment: Transforming Raipur into a Semiconductor Hub

AEIM plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore by 2030 in a new semiconductor materials facility in Raipur, supported by Chhattisgarh's industrial policy. The initiative aims to position Raipur as a leading semiconductor hub, creating over 4,000 jobs and fostering economic growth, with commercial production beginning in Q3 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:29 IST
AEIM's Rs 10,000 Crore Investment: Transforming Raipur into a Semiconductor Hub
Semiconductor giant AEIM is set to transform Raipur into a semiconductor hub with a massive Rs 10,000 crore investment in a new state-of-the-art facility. The project, supported by Chhattisgarh's industrial policy, will create over 4,000 high-skilled jobs, significantly boosting the region's economy.

The facility, to be built on 11.28 acres of prime industrial land in Kosala Industrial Park, will focus on advanced semiconductor materials including sapphire ingots and wafers. The construction is slated to commence immediately using advanced post-tensioned slab technology, with the first phase to be completed by May 2026.

AEIM's Chennai-based subsidiary, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Materials Limited, announced that commercial production at the Raipur site is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026. This ambitious project marks one of central India's largest high-tech manufacturing endeavors.

