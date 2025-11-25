Left Menu

Lift-Off: Shenzhou-22's Journey to Tiangong

The Shenzhou-22 spaceship is set for launch at 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday to travel to China's space station, Tiangong. It aims to support three Chinese astronauts stationed there, who lack a vessel for return in case of emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:08 IST
China is set for another significant milestone in its space exploration endeavors with the launch of the Shenzhou-22 spaceship, scheduled for Tuesday at 12:11 p.m. local time, as announced by state broadcaster CCTV.

The mission involves the spacecraft journeying to the Tiangong space station, currently inhabited by a trio of Chinese astronauts.

This development is crucial because the existing crew lacks a compatible vessel to ensure their safe return to Earth in emergency situations.

